Water level start swelling in Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin





According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) bulletin, the rising trend of water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basins will continue for the next 24 hours.

The water level in the rivers of upper Meghna basin in the country's north-eastern region will continue to show falling trend except the Kushiyara and Someswari.

The water level in the Ganges and Padma rivers will also continue to decrease in the next 48 hours, according to FFWC forecast.

Rivers around Dhaka city including the Shitalakhya River, Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may remain steady till 15 August and after that they will begin to rise again.

As a result, flood situation in the low lying areas including Dhaka city will worsen in the next seven days, according to a forecast of FFWC issued on Thursday with an outlook for next 10 days.

It said that water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise. As a result, water level at Chilmari in Kurigram, Sariakandi in Bogura, Fulchari at Gaibandha, Bahadurabad at Jamalpur, Kazipur and Sirajganj at Sirajganj, Elasin at Tangail and Aricha at Manikganj district is likely to rise.

It also said water level in the Ganges-Padma basins may steadily rise. Water level in Goalondo at Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur will start rising by August 14 crossing the danger level by 15 August.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that due to mild depression formed in north-western Bay of Bengal and nearby North Udisha and West Bengal region light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

It has asked the local authorities to hoist cautionary signal number three at the seaports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra.

With the flood situation improving in the Ganges basin flood-affected people in Sirajganj, Bogura, Natore, Naogaon and Pabna districts started returning to normal life. BWDB Superintending Engineer of Rajshahi region Mukhlesur Rahman said of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, water levels receded at 22 points while it went up at eight points.

The rivers were flowing below the danger level at all the 30 points.

The Ganges River was flowing 191 cm, 203 cm, 123 cm and 113 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while the Padma River was flowing 5 cm below the danger mark with a 2 cm fall at Goalundo point, he added.

Water level of the Korotoa River was reported a rising trend afresh at Chak Rahimpur point while falling trend at Bogura point. The river was flowing 139 cm below the danger level at Chak Rahimpur point with a 36-cm rise.

The river was flowing 248 cm below the danger mark at Bogura point with an 11-cm fall.

Besides, a rising trend of water was recorded at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level of the river increased by 13 cm each at Sariakandi point in Bogura and Kazipur point in Sirajganj and 12 cm at Sirajgonj point, the FFWC data showed.

But, the river was still flowing 22 cm, 39 cm and 35 cm below the danger level at the three points respectively.

The Gur River was flowing 15 cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a 5 cm fall afresh, while the Atrai River was flowing 5 cm below the danger level with 1 cm fall.









Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of FFWC said of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra basins under Rajshahi division water level decreased at nine points while it went up at seven points on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the affected areas amid recession of the floodwater.



