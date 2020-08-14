Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 11:37 AM
Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parametres are stable, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning.
Mukherjee's condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilatory support, it further said.
The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after suffering a fall at his house earlier on Monday. He underwent a brain surgery after a clot was discovered, report The Hindustan Times.
His son Abhijit tweeted on Thursday asked people to stop circulating fake news about Mukherjee's health. "Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," he said.
Mukherjee's daughter Shamistha also said that rumours should not be spread about the former President.
On Wednesday, she had shared a prayer on Twitter. "Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically
ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns," Sharmistha had tweeted.
Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.
Mukherjee, who was the India's president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.     -HT


