Uncertainty grips students





Students are now concerned about their education life as they don't know exactly when their institutions will reopen.

It seems that Dhaka returned to its old look except the educational institutions. People's presence has increased in Gulistan, Badda, Mirpur-1, 2, 10, Shamoly, Dhanmondi, New Sector, Karwan Bazar and Farmgate areas of the city.

All educational institutions were closed on March 17 and they are yet to get any green signal from the government as the virus continues to infect people at an alarming pace.

The Ministry of Education didn't say clearly when the educational institutions will be reopened. The ministry officials said no decision would be taken by the ministry to reopen the institutions before the normalization of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

There is also no decision on the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam scheduled to take place on April 1 while Minister of Education Dipu Moni recently saidthe HSC students' admission process would begin at the end of September or early October.

Professor Syed Golam Faruk, Director-General of Secondary and Higher Education said the virus situation is deteriorating day by day.

"We are waiting for the corona situation to get better. We cannot take any step which will be harmful to the nation," he said.

An official of the ministry on condition of anonymity said there is no chance that the educational institutions will be reopened in August.

"The ministry has a plan to resume the academic activities at educational institutions in September. But it will depend on the coronavirus situation," he added.

This year 16, 90,523 students passed the exams from 28,796 institutions under 11 education boards across the country this year. Last year, the higher secondary educational institutions started their classes from July 1.

Around 12 lakh students were supposed to sit on this year's HSC and equivalent exams. More than 9,000 educational institutions around the country were expected to sit for the exams.

However, online classes have started for the primary and secondary students via Sangsad television and radio.

Some administrations of public and private universities also run on-line courses. But participation of the students and the content of the classes are still unclear.

Many primary and secondary level students do not attend classes because they have no television and internet access.

A recent study conducted by Brac said 56 percent students of the secondary level are not taking part in the online classes.

A large number of university students are also out of the online classes for lack of digital devices and the inability to buy internet packages.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with five crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The educationists think that the drop-out rate will increase if the educational institutions remain closed for an indefinite period.

Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam said the government needs a long-term plan to save the students from being drop-outs. "The educational institutions should be reopened soon after the situation is normalised," he said.









Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Ziaul Haque said they could not take any decision on the reopening while the number of infected people is increasing.





