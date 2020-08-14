44 more C-19 deaths, 2,617 cases in 24 hrs





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,557 and the number of total infections stood at 269,115, testing 13,162 samples during the period, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the dead, 31 are men and 13 women. Nineteen of them hailed from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, two from Rangpur, seven from Khulna, three from Barishal, three from Rajshahi and four from Sylhet divisions, the DGHS said.

Forty-one of them died at different hospitals and the rest three at their respective houses.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, the highest number of patients - 47.54 percent or 1,691 - died as of Thursday were aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile, 1,782 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is 57.55 percent. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,54,871.

District-wise, out of 3,557 fatalities till date, 47.79 percent or 1,700 hailed from Dhaka Division, 23.19 or 825 per cent from Chattogram, 7.82 per cent or 278 from Khulna, 6.44 per cent or 229 from Rajshahi, 4.67 per cent or 166 from Sylhet, 3.88 per cent or 138 from Barishal, 4.02 per cent or 143 from Rangpur and 2.19 per cent or 72 from Mymensingh divisions.

The daily infection rate declined to 19.88 percent while the overall fatality rate remained 1.32 percent.















