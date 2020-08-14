Video
DMP issues traffic guidelines on Nat’l Mourning Day

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday issued guidelines for vehicular movement in the capital ahead of the National Mourning Day to be observed on August 15.
The nation will observe the day on Saturday with due respect on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President, Prime Minister, ministers and people from all walks of life will pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 on the day.
On the occasion, vehicular movements will be restricted on roads around the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road 32 from early morning on Saturday, said a DMP press release here today.
To ensure the smooth movement for the people coming to pay homage and avoid traffic congestion, the DMP urged the drivers and vehicle users on the roads in the city's Bangabandhu Memorial Museum area to follow the DMP traffic guidelines until the programmes end on the day.




According to the DMP guidelines, Russell Square-Azimpur bound passenger vehicles coming from Gabtoli via Mirpur Road will reach the destinations through east-end of Dhanmondi-27 via Sangkar-Jigatola-Science Lab.
Russell Square bound passenger vehicles coming from New Market and Science Lab will go through Dhanmondi-2 No road via Jigatola-Sangkar while Russell Square bound passenger vehicles coming from Rainbow FDC will be diverted to the Sonargaon crossing via Banglamotor- Shahbagh.
Invited guests and general people coming to pay respects at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum via Manik Mia Avenue-Dhanmondi 27 will go through the road next to Metro Shopping Mall and make a left turn in front of Ahsania Mission to reach Dhanmondi 32.
Vehicles carrying the national flag, and other vehicles belonging to PGR, SSF, Fire Services, the armed forces and police chiefs and ranks with senior secretaries and secretaries will be parked on north and west sides of 11 No road on the north side of Dhanmondi 32 no bridge.    -BSS



