

Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier's 9th death anniv observed

The duo died in a fatal road crash on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ghior Upazila of Manikganj on August 13, 2011 - while returning from the shooting set of his unfinished film 'Kagojer Phul'.

Several organizations had been observing this day in remembrance of Tareque and Mishuk with different programmes in the past, which had to put on a halt this year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

However, the day was observed this year through various programmes adopting the new normalcy of virtual events.









Tareque Masud Memorial Trust and Moviyana Film Society have jointly organised a two-day programme on Wednesday with an online discussion.





