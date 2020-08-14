Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Five killed in Dhaka, Kurigram road crashes

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed three injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka on Wednesday night and Kurigram on Thursday morning.
In the capital, a man was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident in central Badda on Wednesday night.
The victim was identified as Zafran Zaman, 35.
The person driving the motorbike identified as Golap, 33 was also injured in the accident.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp in-charge (Inspector) Md Bachchu Mia said that at around 11:00pm in central Badda area, Golap, while driving suddenly saw a bus on the opposite side of the road and hit hard break when Zaman fell off of the bike and got seriously injured.
Family sources say, locals rescued Zaman in critical condition and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital when the duty doctor declared Zaman dead at midnight.
In Kurigram, four people including three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a private car on Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Sadar upazila of Kurigram district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Akbar Hossain, 58, senior technical officer of Narsingdi Sishu Paribar, his wife Bilkis Begum, 45,and their son Belal, 26 of Ulipur upazila of the district and the private car driver.
Akbar's daughter Ayesha Siddiqua and the helper of the BRTC bus driver were among the injured. They are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and Kurigram General Hospital.
The accident took place around 8:30am when the but hit the private car carrying five people, leaving four dead on the spot and two others injured, said Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.




The family met the tragic incident while they were heading towards their village home.




