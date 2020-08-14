‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ on TV channels today

Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:29 AM
Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

'Hasina- A Daughter's Tale', an independent historical docudrama based on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be screened on eight private television channels apart from state-run Bangladesh Television on Friday marking the National Mourning Day.
The docudrama directed by Piplu Khan and produced by Centre for Research and Information (CRI) will be screened on Independent Television at 10:50am, Channel I at 11:30am, Ekushey Television at 12 noon, Bangladesh Television and Ekattor Television at 3:00pm, Bijoy Television at 5:00pm, Channel 24 at 5:45pm and ATN News at 11:00pm on that day.
Besides, Masranga Television will show it twice at 11:00am and 12 midnight, said a press release here today.
The film covers aspects of personal and political life of Sheikh Hasina from her coming to Dhaka with family members in 1952.
It also features the black chapter of the country's history the assassination of Sheikh Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh, along with most of family members in 1975, when two sisters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were staying abroad.
The director portrayed Sheikh Hasina's different struggles in the docudrama including her homecoming after spending a long period of time in exile in 1981, taking the helm of Awami League and leading the party towards its right direction, anti-autocratic movement and her becoming of prime minister after attaining people's mandate in elections.
It also featured her upbringing, her relations with father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her absolute trust and faith in his ideology.




The film has already attained accolades at home and abroad.    -BSS


