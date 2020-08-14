Dragon cultivation gains popularity





Rashed Prodhan, Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to Railways Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon cultivated dragon on three acres of land at Noyadigi village under Boda upazila of the district four years back in organic system.

He got bumper production and financially benefited with the sale of dragon. Huge traders from different districts bought dragon at TK 400 per kilogram from the orchard.









After being inspired union parishad Chairman of Maria Babonhat Rejaul Karim has developed a dragon orchard on two bigas of land. He got good result from his orchard.

Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Panchagarh Abu Hanif told BSS that farmers of the district who were once reluctant for dragon cultivation now are inclined and showing huge interests to cultivate dragon.



