Ex-Minister Ruhal Haque’s wife passes away

SATKHIRA, Aug 13: Ela Haque, wife of former Health Minister AFM Ruhal Haque, died of old age complications at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night. She was 70.

Ela Haque breathed her last around 9:45 pm at a private hospital in Dhaka.

She had been suffering from cancer and various other health complications.

Ela left behind husband, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death. The first namaz-e-janaza of the minister's wife was held in Dhaka.

She will be buried at the family graveyard at Nolta in Satkhira following the second namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayer. -UNB





