Covid-19, rain slow down Khulna-Mongla railway project





The 65-km railway project was taken up in 2010 in order to increase the communication between Khulna and Mongla which was supposed to be completed in three years. However, the progress has been only 68 percent till July this year despite getting extended three times.

According to the authorities, the estimated Tk 3,801 crore project includes a 65- km railway line divided into eight stations from Fultala to Mongla port and the length of the railway bridge alone will be 5.13 km.

The land filling has already been completed after acquiring 751 acres in Khulna and Bagerhat while preparations for laying the slippers is almost at the final stage.

Although stones, concrete slippers and other equipment were brought to the project area, due to the coronavirus situation, all the work of the project came to a halt on March 26.

The slow progress of the project is said to be due to delays in land acquisition, change of consultant in the middle of work, repeated failure in piling, and base grounding alongside the pandemic and rains.

Ariful Islam, the Executive Engineer of the project, said although that the construction was halted from March 26 due to the pandemic and rain it has resumed from May.

"We aren't being able to bring any equipment from India. However, with the goods in the project area, the work will continue for another six months," he said.









The project was expected to finish in December 2020 upon the third extension but there is a proposal to extend it further, Ariful said. -UNB





