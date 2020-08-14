Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:29 AM
Home Back Page

Assassination of Bangabandhu

Form commission to unmask masterminds: Info Minister

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said an independent commission should be constituted to let the future generation know about the killers, masterminds and others who were behind the scene for designing the plot of killing Bangabandhu.
"A commission should be constituted to unmask the masterminds behind the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to let the future generation know the real history," he said.
The information minister came up with the views while addressing a meeting at an auditorium of the National Press Club in the capital.
Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) organized the three-day long programme marking the National Mourning Day.
Hasan said, "We have been saying for a long time that the assassination of Bangabandhu was not carried out only by those who had participated in the killing from the front. The plot to assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only to kill him but also to destroy the newly independent Bangladesh."
The killing plot was designed by those people who didn't want the independence of Bangladesh and conspirators at home and abroad, he added.
He said there were a number of conspirators behind the scene. "For this, it is needed to unmask the kingpins. Otherwise, the next generation will not know the real history", said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
"I and also the countrymen think that a commission is needed to unveil the truth and for the sake of real history. It is also needed to bring the conspirators who are alive to book. Otherwise, I think that we may be left on the brink of history," the information minister said.
He said the nation earned an independent state under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times and the Father of the Nation.
He said Bangabandhu was assassinated brutally when he was rebuilding a war-torn country and leading Bangladesh on the path to prosperity after the independence.
When Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country's GDP growth was 7.4 percent, said Hasan, adding "Even after 40 years of his assassination, we could not exceed that growth rate."




Bangladesh exceeded 7.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2016-17 under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, he added.
The information minister said there were additional 10,000 metric tons of food grains in 1975. Just after returning home after the independence of the country, Bangabandhu devoted himself to building the nation but "the architect of independent Bangladesh could not materialise his dream."
DUJ president Quddus Affrad presided over the meeting while its general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu conducted it.
Senior journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former president Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ president Molla Jalal, JPC president Saiful Alam, BFUJ secretary general Saban Mahmud, JPC general secretary Farida Yeasmin, JPC senior vice president Omar Faruque, journalist leaders Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Kazi Rafique, Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Sohel Haider Chowdhury, among others, addressed the meeting.



