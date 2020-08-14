Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:29 AM
latest
Home Back Page

ACC quizzes ex-health DG over Regent scam

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

As part of an investigation into the allegations of graft, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has interrogated Abul Kalam Azad, former DG of health services, over the deal with Regent Hospital to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients.
Azad arrived at the ACC headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha for a second round of questioning at 10:00 am on Thursday, the anti-graft agency's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
A team led by ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilla questioned Azad, he added.
Azad was quizzed by the commission for over four hours on Wednesday.
The ACC said it had received allegations that some officials and other employees of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services and Directorate General of Drug Administration, in collusion with each other, procured low-quality masks, PPE and other health gear and embezzled millions by supplying them to various hospitals.
After the interrogation, Azad claimed he was innocent of all charges.




The DGHS signed a MoU with Regent in March, turning it into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, though the hospital's licence had expired six years ago.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Form commission to unmask masterminds: Info Minister
Bhutan in virus lockdown for first time
India virus cases jump by 67,000
ACC quizzes ex-health DG over Regent scam
Charges framed against ex-CJ Sinha,10 others
Bangabandhu’s purchase of 5 gas fields charter of economic Independence
AL programmes on National Mourning Day
Five Neo-JMB  men remanded


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft