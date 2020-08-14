ACC quizzes ex-health DG over Regent scam





Azad arrived at the ACC headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha for a second round of questioning at 10:00 am on Thursday, the anti-graft agency's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

A team led by ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilla questioned Azad, he added.

Azad was quizzed by the commission for over four hours on Wednesday.

The ACC said it had received allegations that some officials and other employees of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services and Directorate General of Drug Administration, in collusion with each other, procured low-quality masks, PPE and other health gear and embezzled millions by supplying them to various hospitals.

After the interrogation, Azad claimed he was innocent of all charges.









The DGHS signed a MoU with Regent in March, turning it into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, though the hospital's licence had expired six years ago.





