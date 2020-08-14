Charges framed against ex-CJ Sinha,10 others





After framing charges, Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 fixed August 18 for starting trial of the accused.

Five of the 10 accused are M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, chairman of the Audit Committee of Farmers Bank Ltd, AKM Shamim, former managing director of Farmers Bank, Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice-president, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice-president, Shafiuddin Askary, first vice-president, and Md Lutful Haque, vice-president of the bank.

Four other accused indicted in the case are Shahjahan, a resident of Tangail's Sreehoripur village, Ranjit Chandra Saha of the district's Jodunathpur village and his wife Santri Roy and nephew Niranjan Chandra Saha.

Of them, AKM Shamim and Gazi Salahuddin are now on bail while Mahbubul Haque Chisty is in jail. Eight others have been shown fugitives in the charge sheet in the case.

M Mahbubul Haque Chisti was produced before the court from Dhaka Central Jail. AKM Shamim and Gazi Salahuddin, now on bail, appeared before the court.

Shamim, Salahuddin and Chisty claimed themselves innocent and demanded justice after Judge read out the charges to them. SK Sinha and seven other accused are still at large. However, the court issued fresh arrest warrants against them.

On January 5, another Dhaka court accepted the charges and issued arrest warrants against all the accused who were shown fugitives in the charge sheet.

On December 10 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission pressed charges against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in the case.

Farmers Bank was later renamed Padma Bank.

The ACC, in October, 2018 said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 4 crore borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen, Shahjahan and Niranjan, from the bank later, the money was deposited in Justice Sinha's account.

On July 10 last year, the ACC filed the case with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka against SK Sinha and 10 others in this regard.

Justice Sinha resigned on November 11, 2017, from abroad. He is now in the United States.















