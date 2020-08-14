Bangabandhu’s purchase of 5 gas fields charter of economic Independence





The then Bangabandhu's Personal Secretary and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Farashuddin made this remark at a seminar on Thursday.

He said after signing the transfer contract with the oil giant on August 9, 1975, Bangabandhu listed Bangladesh's name as a junior member of global energy sector, which was a landmark achievement of Independent Bangladesh.

Marking the Energy Security Day, the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) organised the seminar in collaboration with Bangladesh Independent Power Producer Association (BIPPA).

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Farashuddin said, "Energy is a super sensitive global issue. Bangabandhu cemented our ownership in this arena through buying five gas fields at a very newborn stage of the formation of Bangladesh, which gave us the baseline to restore our economy with our own fuel.

He said this while addressing a webinar on 'Bangabandhu : Energy Security and Today's Bangladesh' on Thursday.

His worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina like her father has also taken up some massive and courageous decision to industrialize the country to eradicate poverty as both the leaders understand that industrialization is the key to addressing poverty, he added.

Farashuddin said Bangabandhu awarded 17 contracts in 1973, he amended the Petrobangla's Act in 1974 and decentralized the organization from the ministry, changed the 'Rules of Business' of the state-owned organization to make it a self reliant one and allocated 12 percent of the budget for the development of this sector.

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Bangabandhu bought the country's most lucrative gas fields including Titas, Bakhrabad, Hobiganj, Kailashtila and Rashidpur which are now still in production.

"We are working under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to make the country a poverty free country," he said.

He said, "To establish good governance in energy sector, we have to install 3 crore prepaid meter and e-billing system here.

FERB senior member Mollah Amzad hossain presented the keynote paper.

Former Managing Director BAPEX Murtooza Faruque Ahmed, former BPDB's Chairman engineer Khaled Mahmood, former GTCL's official Salek Sufi, BIPPA's President Imran Karim also spoke at the seminar.

FERB Chairman Arun Karmaker presided over the meeting, Shamim Jahangir, the Executive Director of FERB, moderated the programme.

BAPEX's former Managing Director Murtooza Faruque Ahmed said country's lone gas exploration company is suffering due to lack of policy direction and for this BAPEX failed to achieve its goal in the past decades.

















