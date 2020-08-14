AL programmes on National Mourning Day





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday announced the programmes after a meeting of the central committee at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

The program includes hoisting national and party flags at half-mast and hoisting black flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban and central offices across the country at sunrise.

The national and party flags will be hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at surise.

AL will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman at 8:00am by placing wreathes at his portrait of Dhanmondi 32, in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban.

AL Dhaka city units and all associate bodies of AL will also pay homage to Bangabandhu by maintaining health guidelines of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for the Covid-19 pandemic period.

AL leaders will also place wreaths on the graves of the martyrs of August 15 at Banani at 8:45am.

A delegation of central AL executive committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu's grave at 10:00am of Tungipara, Gopalganj and participate in a prayer session and milad mahfil for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Besides, all mosques, worships, pagodas and churches across the country will hold special prayer on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

AL will distribute food items among poor and destitute people across the country. Besides, this year AL will emphasize on giving relief to flood affected area people.















