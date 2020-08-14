

Drives in health sector: Strategic partnership, needed resources missing



Recently, on August 4, the Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry, prescribing suggestions. The letter also mentioned that several hospital authorities are displeased with the ongoing raids, as the ongoing drives have been disrupting hospitals' normal medical activities.



In reality, the ongoing drives have caused fear among hospital and clinic owners of falling in a trap. In order to put an end to the panicking health service providers, the health ministry suggested coordinate operations against irregularities and corruption in public and private hospitals and clinics.



We believe mutual cooperation to free our health sector is indeed an effective measure to curb corruption and irregularities. However, there are also differeing opinions on the matter.



On the contrary to this claim, officials involved in the drives have reportedly stated that every operation conducted in the past was joint operation. And they have also said that the coordination that the Health Service Department is talking about is nothing new.



However, experts opined that the health ministry is going soft on illegally run and poorly managed hospitals. Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has criticized the letter of coordination issued by the Health Service Division. It is guessed that this decision of the health department will prevent the opportunity to unearth corruption and irregularities in the health sector. Moreover, it is important to mention that the drive against corruption in health sector is not to disrupt the routine operations of medical institutions rather to defend consumers' rights and upgrade services.











However, relating to the sequence of events, a taskforce in its first meeting decided that both the health ministry and the home ministry would jointly conduct drives against errant hospitals and clinics from then on. The members of the taskforce will have the right to visit any hospital anytime. It was also decided that all private medical institutions with expired licences would have to renew their documents by August 23.



