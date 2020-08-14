Who is liable for ghost electricity bill?





Ghost electricity bill during COVID-19 pandemic time was a much-talked-about issue across the country. The authority concerned said that the complaints related to ghost bill against proper use of electricity will be resolved soon and consumers will not have to pay additional bill without regular bill against proper use of electricity.



Recently a leading Bangla Daily unveiled that ghost electricity bill was not inadvertent but surprisingly deliberate and it was decided and instructed from the top brass of the authority concerned. The unusual ghost bill has been imposed from 5 per cent to 61 per cent more than the real bill and the reason behind the ghost bill was to recover the system loss and also to avail yearly lucrative performance bonous through gaining high revenue collection. The ghost bill was not the first time, authority is used to do same every year deliberately to gain the yearly bonus as well as to show reduce system loss to the high-ups.











This year most of the people's life was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this situation the ghost electricity bill had been imposed on the consumers. It was very unfortunate and unexpected from a state-owned organisation. The authority concerned should look into the matter meticulously and bring the culprits to book.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirGhost electricity bill during COVID-19 pandemic time was a much-talked-about issue across the country. The authority concerned said that the complaints related to ghost bill against proper use of electricity will be resolved soon and consumers will not have to pay additional bill without regular bill against proper use of electricity.Recently a leading Bangla Daily unveiled that ghost electricity bill was not inadvertent but surprisingly deliberate and it was decided and instructed from the top brass of the authority concerned. The unusual ghost bill has been imposed from 5 per cent to 61 per cent more than the real bill and the reason behind the ghost bill was to recover the system loss and also to avail yearly lucrative performance bonous through gaining high revenue collection. The ghost bill was not the first time, authority is used to do same every year deliberately to gain the yearly bonus as well as to show reduce system loss to the high-ups.This year most of the people's life was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this situation the ghost electricity bill had been imposed on the consumers. It was very unfortunate and unexpected from a state-owned organisation. The authority concerned should look into the matter meticulously and bring the culprits to book.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka