

Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket



Joe Biden's announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate did not come as a big surprise to many people. Kamala Harris was a favourite among many people. Several major US newspapers made predictions that Kamala Harris would be Joe Biden's choice for VP pick.



Everyone was hoping that Senator Harris would be Joe Biden's VP pick, but the heated exchange between these two former Presidential rivals at last year's Democratic Primary seemed to be the only negative factor in his selection of Sen. Harris. She sharply attacked Joe Biden over his opposition to busing as a means of integrating public schools. This attack left some advisers wary of putting her on the ticket. After a month long speculations and predictions, they proved to be correct. Out of a dozen competent women, Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate.



Even though everyone feared that this encounter might play a decisive role in not choosing Kamala Harris, but Mr Biden set aside the petty differences and picked her as his running mate. In his email, he mentioned Kamala Harris's relationship with his late son, Beau Biden, played an important role in this decision as well. It is not a secret how much Joe Biden values personal relationships at work place. He, himself, as a Vice President had a very close relationship with former President Obama.



Harris, long viewed as a rising star of the Democratic Party and an embodiment of the party's diversity, was a relatively safe pick. As a Senator from California, and California's two term former Attorney General, Ms Harris brings her prosecutorial knowledge to the ticket. She is known to be fearless as a prosecutor.



In 2011, she fought against the big mortgage lenders in America along with Attorney Generals from 49 other states. She got a much bigger and better deal, 18 billion dollars, for California. This win helped her gaining a national platform after being elected to the US Senate in 2016. When she announced her Presidential bid in last year, 20 thousands of people gathered to witness it. This audience was even higher than President Obama's presidential bid. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw as a nominee due to lack of funding, but now she is running for Vice President with Joe Biden.



The two appeared together for the first time for a speech on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Former president Barack Obama joined top Democrats on Tuesday to praise Joe Biden's decision to select California Sen Kamala Harris as his running mate in the November election. 'Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America's next vice president he's underscored his own judgement and character,' Obama said in a statement.



In the almost 250 year history of America, only a handful of women ran for the highest offices of the country. Among them most publicized candidates are:

-In 1972, N.Y. Rep., Shirley Chisolms, was the first black woman to ran for the President.

-In 1984, N.Y. Rep., Geraldine Ferraro ran for the Vice President.

-In 2008, Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin ran for Vice President.

-In 2016, N.Y. Senator, Hillary Clinton ran for the President.

Now in 2020, Senator Kamala Harris is running for the office of the Vice President.

Sen. Harris with her mom and sister.

Joe Biden picking up a woman of colour as his running mate has made history in many different ways. If elected, Harris will be the first female, first black, and first Indian Vice President. Possibility of Biden winning the election is high. Biden will be 78 years old on his inauguration day, which will make him the oldest President of the United States. Kamala Harris is in her mid fifties. If elected and President Biden chooses not to seek a second term, it could leave Harris the de facto party leader, and a front-runner to become the first female president of America.



Kamala Devi Harris, is a biracial woman. Overall, women, especially African American women are very pleased by Mr Biden's VP pick. There was a growing demand to select a black woman as his running mate from the politicians, artists and women. It has grown louder, particularly amid the dual pandemics of coronavirus and systemic racism that have devastated Black Americans.



Born to Indian and Jamaican immigrants, Harris brings diversity and hope to the Democratic ticket. All of a sudden, news media and social media are flooded with Harris's family photos, photos of her family members in Indian attire, photos of her wearing a saree, etc. The possibility of Harris running for the US Vice President is not only making headlines, it is also making people of Indian descent all over the USA, very excited. Her Indian heritage is now talk of the town. Also, immigrant families are feeling hopeful at the prospect of their children running for the highest offices in the USA in the future.

Lizi Rahman is an author,

columnist, educator and

activist living in New York

















“Joe Biden here. Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate," on Tuesday Biden wrote in an email to supporters, "Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump."Joe Biden's announcement of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate did not come as a big surprise to many people. Kamala Harris was a favourite among many people. Several major US newspapers made predictions that Kamala Harris would be Joe Biden's choice for VP pick.Everyone was hoping that Senator Harris would be Joe Biden's VP pick, but the heated exchange between these two former Presidential rivals at last year's Democratic Primary seemed to be the only negative factor in his selection of Sen. Harris. She sharply attacked Joe Biden over his opposition to busing as a means of integrating public schools. This attack left some advisers wary of putting her on the ticket. After a month long speculations and predictions, they proved to be correct. Out of a dozen competent women, Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate.Even though everyone feared that this encounter might play a decisive role in not choosing Kamala Harris, but Mr Biden set aside the petty differences and picked her as his running mate. In his email, he mentioned Kamala Harris's relationship with his late son, Beau Biden, played an important role in this decision as well. It is not a secret how much Joe Biden values personal relationships at work place. He, himself, as a Vice President had a very close relationship with former President Obama.Harris, long viewed as a rising star of the Democratic Party and an embodiment of the party's diversity, was a relatively safe pick. As a Senator from California, and California's two term former Attorney General, Ms Harris brings her prosecutorial knowledge to the ticket. She is known to be fearless as a prosecutor.In 2011, she fought against the big mortgage lenders in America along with Attorney Generals from 49 other states. She got a much bigger and better deal, 18 billion dollars, for California. This win helped her gaining a national platform after being elected to the US Senate in 2016. When she announced her Presidential bid in last year, 20 thousands of people gathered to witness it. This audience was even higher than President Obama's presidential bid. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw as a nominee due to lack of funding, but now she is running for Vice President with Joe Biden.The two appeared together for the first time for a speech on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Former president Barack Obama joined top Democrats on Tuesday to praise Joe Biden's decision to select California Sen Kamala Harris as his running mate in the November election. 'Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America's next vice president he's underscored his own judgement and character,' Obama said in a statement.In the almost 250 year history of America, only a handful of women ran for the highest offices of the country. Among them most publicized candidates are:-In 1972, N.Y. Rep., Shirley Chisolms, was the first black woman to ran for the President.-In 1984, N.Y. Rep., Geraldine Ferraro ran for the Vice President.-In 2008, Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin ran for Vice President.-In 2016, N.Y. Senator, Hillary Clinton ran for the President.Now in 2020, Senator Kamala Harris is running for the office of the Vice President.Joe Biden picking up a woman of colour as his running mate has made history in many different ways. If elected, Harris will be the first female, first black, and first Indian Vice President. Possibility of Biden winning the election is high. Biden will be 78 years old on his inauguration day, which will make him the oldest President of the United States. Kamala Harris is in her mid fifties. If elected and President Biden chooses not to seek a second term, it could leave Harris the de facto party leader, and a front-runner to become the first female president of America.Kamala Devi Harris, is a biracial woman. Overall, women, especially African American women are very pleased by Mr Biden's VP pick. There was a growing demand to select a black woman as his running mate from the politicians, artists and women. It has grown louder, particularly amid the dual pandemics of coronavirus and systemic racism that have devastated Black Americans.Born to Indian and Jamaican immigrants, Harris brings diversity and hope to the Democratic ticket. All of a sudden, news media and social media are flooded with Harris's family photos, photos of her family members in Indian attire, photos of her wearing a saree, etc. The possibility of Harris running for the US Vice President is not only making headlines, it is also making people of Indian descent all over the USA, very excited. Her Indian heritage is now talk of the town. Also, immigrant families are feeling hopeful at the prospect of their children running for the highest offices in the USA in the future.Lizi Rahman is an author,columnist, educator andactivist living in New York