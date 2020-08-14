

A 30-day trip ends after 154 days



It brought even the world's most advanced countries with their state-of-the-art health care facilities straight down to their knees and engaged medical scientists around the globe in a round-the-clock research to come up with a cure against the deadly virus urgently.



COVID-19 embarrassed the global public health watchdog---World Health Organization-for its failure to alert the world about the ferocity of the virus at its early stage and put pressure on medical facilities across the globe on a scale it was never ready for to save millions of lives.



On its path to harm, it never treated anyone in the world---from the man on the street to the head of the government---with any kind of discrimination and reminded our planet of the power of pandemics. It put the mankind to an unusual survival test and challenged the ability and intelligence of humans.



Putting on facemask, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance have now become a new norm for everybody across the world to protect from a malicious virus. And since there is no definite sign that it is ready yet to take leave of us, many countries are slowly starting to get used to living with COVID-19.



Muslims around the world celebrated their two greatest religious festivals this year so cautiously that even they avoided their traditional hugs. Saudi Arabia, also affected by the virus, allowed a scaled-down Hajj, an annual pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca, cutting down the usual number of pilgrims from two million to just one thousand---and mostly locals.



Even after so much cautionary measures, coronavirus took a heavy toll of human lives and it is still continuing its killing spree in many parts around the globe. Just one virus has already taken 741,000 lives and infected over 20 million people worldwide. My home country Bangladesh has lost 3,471 lives, while my adopted country Canada as many as 8,991 to the deadly disease.



The two-pronged attack of COVID-19 has also badly battered the global economy forcing many small and medium-sized companies to go out of business. And continued shutdown caused by the raging virus made life of common people so difficult in so many countries that some nations were compelled to lift lockdowns earlier than expected just to save millions from hunger.



But even with its harsh impacts on lives and economies around the world, COVID-19 taught mankind how to be more resilient in the face of a global pandemic. And as for me, it wasn't too bad even though I came to Bangladesh just for a month-long visit in early March and kept stuck in my home country for as long as 154 days due to suspension of my return flight to Canada.



At times it was boring but I made effort to overcome my boredom and tried to do something positive out of a negative, extra ordinary and somewhat frightening situation to make myself feel good. So, the first thing I did was to restart writing regularly for the media, a task that I performed so lovingly throughout my life regardless of wherever I stayed in the world.



As per my plan, I contacted Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury of Bangladesh's progressive English-language newspaper the Daily Observer and expressed my desire to write a weekly column on contemporary national and international issues for his paper. The editor made the arrangement rather quickly for me to start writing my column for the Observer every Friday.



Under my new column titled "In My View," I wrote a series of articles over the last few months on various aspects of COVID-19: its possible causes, origins, impacts and global responses with special reference to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, vaccine research and development as well as the failure and responsibilities of World Health Organization in handling the pandemic.



In addition to various issues related to coronavirus, I also wrote about a host of other regional and international matters including killing on the border by Indian security forces, Bangladesh bashing by Indian media, Bangladesh-China trade relations, honor killings in Pakistan, conversion of the Hagia Sophia from museum to mosque and the 2020 American presidential election. I also wrote an in-memoriam for my friend journalist Raushan Zaman.



Writing quotes is another passion of mine. So, side by side with article writing for the Daily Observer, I also wrote some 200 quotes for two quote publishing websites including popular Goodreads, an Amazon company. Some of my quotes which are readily available on Google include "Chasing happiness is a futile exercise as there is no finish line for it," "Fragility of life is real but it's often overlooked," "If you haven't sacrificed your happiness for the happiness of someone yet, you haven't truly loved yet," and "All greatest love affairs transform into stories."



As I stayed mostly at home like everybody during coronavirus, I spent a lot of time daily on social media chatting with friends and writing positive COVID-19 messages on Facebook News Feed to make people take heart and stay upbeat. Here's a couple of my messages: "Although none is safe from COVID-19, most people getting this virus survive. Vaccines are coming. Until then caution is the Key!" "Risk and fear during a crisis do not do us any good while caution and courage certainly do. So, let's be cautious and take courage."



Between March 7 and August 11, Turkish Airlines cancelled and rebooked our return flight to Canada for at least 12 times. Finally in the early hours of August 11, it took off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with us and another about 280 passengers for various destinations of Europe and North America. As far as the compliance with government-issued health guidelines for COVID-19, Dhaka Airport did well. The officials there have taken their job seriously and are trying to strictly follow the rules.



On the contrary, Turkish Airlines failed to maintain social distancing on plane despite a promise to do so. Previously, they announced that there would be an empty seat between two passengers to keep people apart for safety from COVID-19 but there was no sign of that when we flew from Dhaka to Istanbul on August 11. The plane was rather full with passengers. However, the airline maintained some social distancing by keeping some empty seats between passengers while flying from Istanbul to Toronto.



Turkish Airlines also took some extra measures considering the issue of health safety of passengers. The airline employees handed passengers facemasks and hand sanitizers as they boarded the aircraft. Flight attendants were found to be strictly enforcing wearing of facemask by every passenger throughout our flight. And for health and safety reasons, the airline served only packaged meals and drinks and bottled water to passengers without any instantly made tea or coffee.



As we landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, the first thing we were handed to was a leaflet for a 14-day mandatory quarantine at home. In addition to a regular form for entering Canada, this time we were also required to fill out a COVID-19 form with some basic information. And now that we are back to Toronto after a trip from outside Canada, our two-week government-imposed self-isolation has begun.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.















The global pandemic of Covid-19 shook the world so badly that it will take a long time to recover from the damage it caused. As a matter of fact, its tremor is still continuing in many parts of the world including South Asia and I never saw anything like this in my life.It brought even the world's most advanced countries with their state-of-the-art health care facilities straight down to their knees and engaged medical scientists around the globe in a round-the-clock research to come up with a cure against the deadly virus urgently.COVID-19 embarrassed the global public health watchdog---World Health Organization-for its failure to alert the world about the ferocity of the virus at its early stage and put pressure on medical facilities across the globe on a scale it was never ready for to save millions of lives.On its path to harm, it never treated anyone in the world---from the man on the street to the head of the government---with any kind of discrimination and reminded our planet of the power of pandemics. It put the mankind to an unusual survival test and challenged the ability and intelligence of humans.Putting on facemask, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance have now become a new norm for everybody across the world to protect from a malicious virus. And since there is no definite sign that it is ready yet to take leave of us, many countries are slowly starting to get used to living with COVID-19.Muslims around the world celebrated their two greatest religious festivals this year so cautiously that even they avoided their traditional hugs. Saudi Arabia, also affected by the virus, allowed a scaled-down Hajj, an annual pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca, cutting down the usual number of pilgrims from two million to just one thousand---and mostly locals.Even after so much cautionary measures, coronavirus took a heavy toll of human lives and it is still continuing its killing spree in many parts around the globe. Just one virus has already taken 741,000 lives and infected over 20 million people worldwide. My home country Bangladesh has lost 3,471 lives, while my adopted country Canada as many as 8,991 to the deadly disease.The two-pronged attack of COVID-19 has also badly battered the global economy forcing many small and medium-sized companies to go out of business. And continued shutdown caused by the raging virus made life of common people so difficult in so many countries that some nations were compelled to lift lockdowns earlier than expected just to save millions from hunger.But even with its harsh impacts on lives and economies around the world, COVID-19 taught mankind how to be more resilient in the face of a global pandemic. And as for me, it wasn't too bad even though I came to Bangladesh just for a month-long visit in early March and kept stuck in my home country for as long as 154 days due to suspension of my return flight to Canada.At times it was boring but I made effort to overcome my boredom and tried to do something positive out of a negative, extra ordinary and somewhat frightening situation to make myself feel good. So, the first thing I did was to restart writing regularly for the media, a task that I performed so lovingly throughout my life regardless of wherever I stayed in the world.As per my plan, I contacted Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury of Bangladesh's progressive English-language newspaper the Daily Observer and expressed my desire to write a weekly column on contemporary national and international issues for his paper. The editor made the arrangement rather quickly for me to start writing my column for the Observer every Friday.Under my new column titled "In My View," I wrote a series of articles over the last few months on various aspects of COVID-19: its possible causes, origins, impacts and global responses with special reference to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, vaccine research and development as well as the failure and responsibilities of World Health Organization in handling the pandemic.In addition to various issues related to coronavirus, I also wrote about a host of other regional and international matters including killing on the border by Indian security forces, Bangladesh bashing by Indian media, Bangladesh-China trade relations, honor killings in Pakistan, conversion of the Hagia Sophia from museum to mosque and the 2020 American presidential election. I also wrote an in-memoriam for my friend journalist Raushan Zaman.Writing quotes is another passion of mine. So, side by side with article writing for the Daily Observer, I also wrote some 200 quotes for two quote publishing websites including popular Goodreads, an Amazon company. Some of my quotes which are readily available on Google include "Chasing happiness is a futile exercise as there is no finish line for it," "Fragility of life is real but it's often overlooked," "If you haven't sacrificed your happiness for the happiness of someone yet, you haven't truly loved yet," and "All greatest love affairs transform into stories."As I stayed mostly at home like everybody during coronavirus, I spent a lot of time daily on social media chatting with friends and writing positive COVID-19 messages on Facebook News Feed to make people take heart and stay upbeat. Here's a couple of my messages: "Although none is safe from COVID-19, most people getting this virus survive. Vaccines are coming. Until then caution is the Key!" "Risk and fear during a crisis do not do us any good while caution and courage certainly do. So, let's be cautious and take courage."Between March 7 and August 11, Turkish Airlines cancelled and rebooked our return flight to Canada for at least 12 times. Finally in the early hours of August 11, it took off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with us and another about 280 passengers for various destinations of Europe and North America. As far as the compliance with government-issued health guidelines for COVID-19, Dhaka Airport did well. The officials there have taken their job seriously and are trying to strictly follow the rules.On the contrary, Turkish Airlines failed to maintain social distancing on plane despite a promise to do so. Previously, they announced that there would be an empty seat between two passengers to keep people apart for safety from COVID-19 but there was no sign of that when we flew from Dhaka to Istanbul on August 11. The plane was rather full with passengers. However, the airline maintained some social distancing by keeping some empty seats between passengers while flying from Istanbul to Toronto.Turkish Airlines also took some extra measures considering the issue of health safety of passengers. The airline employees handed passengers facemasks and hand sanitizers as they boarded the aircraft. Flight attendants were found to be strictly enforcing wearing of facemask by every passenger throughout our flight. And for health and safety reasons, the airline served only packaged meals and drinks and bottled water to passengers without any instantly made tea or coffee.As we landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, the first thing we were handed to was a leaflet for a 14-day mandatory quarantine at home. In addition to a regular form for entering Canada, this time we were also required to fill out a COVID-19 form with some basic information. And now that we are back to Toronto after a trip from outside Canada, our two-week government-imposed self-isolation has begun.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.