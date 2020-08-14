Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Countryside

104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages

104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's project 'Amar Gram, Amar Shohor' has turned Sonai and Manai as model villages in Hathazari Upazila of the district.
Upazila administration's multi-faceted initiatives under the project have changed the lifestyle of 104 families in the two villages where ethnic Tripura community people live.
Earlier, the villages were plagued with various problems. Under the direction of the government and the intervention of the local administration, the villagers are now living a better life.
The people of this ethnic group live in hilly areas of the upazila. They maintain their livelihood by selling labour in other people's lands, cultivating crops, rearing cattle, and collecting and selling forest-based items from the hills.
They had to suffer from substandard communication systems, risky living in the hills, lack of electricity, potable water, education, health care, sanitation, and population control, and malnutrition and child marriage.
The administration was shaken by the landslides in Manai Tripura Village during the monsoon season in 2017 and the deaths of several children due to leprosy in Sonai Tripura Village in 2018.
At that time, due to the lack of standard communication systems, the high officials of the administration had to suffer immensely to reach the affected areas.




Then, the administration took initiative to solve the problems of the villages.
Most recently, 16 disaster-prone settlements were provided with disaster-tolerant houses as gift from PM Sheikh Hasina.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Ruhul Amin said, "After joining on September 23, 2018, I visited the villages, informed Deputy Commissioner M Elias Hossain about the issue and took initiative to solve the problems."
Moreover, a regular instruction has been provided to the local public representatives to bring the villagers under the social security programmes, the UNO added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages
2 found dead in 2 dists
163 poor people get food items in two districts
Syndicate active at Sreepur to make charcoal thru burning trees
85 more contract corona in 4 dists
To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
18 detained on different charges in five districts


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft