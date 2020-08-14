

104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages

Upazila administration's multi-faceted initiatives under the project have changed the lifestyle of 104 families in the two villages where ethnic Tripura community people live.

Earlier, the villages were plagued with various problems. Under the direction of the government and the intervention of the local administration, the villagers are now living a better life.

The people of this ethnic group live in hilly areas of the upazila. They maintain their livelihood by selling labour in other people's lands, cultivating crops, rearing cattle, and collecting and selling forest-based items from the hills.

They had to suffer from substandard communication systems, risky living in the hills, lack of electricity, potable water, education, health care, sanitation, and population control, and malnutrition and child marriage.

The administration was shaken by the landslides in Manai Tripura Village during the monsoon season in 2017 and the deaths of several children due to leprosy in Sonai Tripura Village in 2018.

At that time, due to the lack of standard communication systems, the high officials of the administration had to suffer immensely to reach the affected areas.









Then, the administration took initiative to solve the problems of the villages.

Most recently, 16 disaster-prone settlements were provided with disaster-tolerant houses as gift from PM Sheikh Hasina.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Ruhul Amin said, "After joining on September 23, 2018, I visited the villages, informed Deputy Commissioner M Elias Hossain about the issue and took initiative to solve the problems."

