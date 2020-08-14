2 found dead in 2 dists





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a youth from a canal in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Rakib Hossain, 30, was the son of Akkas Ali of Fokpal Village in the municipality.

Locals saw the body in the canal in Katagari area under Bhatgram Union at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body about 1pm. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir said the body bore no injury marks.

However, police are investigating into the incident, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 22, son of Osman, a resident of Bishnandi Village in the upazila. He stayed at his grandfather's home in Ulukandi Bepary Para Village of the upazila.

Family sources said Saiful went out of the house to buy medicine for his sick mother. Since then, he had been missing. Later, locals spotted his throat-slit body on the roof of a local mosque at Gopaldi Bazaar in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Gopaldi Investigation Centre Inspector Azhar.









Confirming the matter, Araihazar PS OC Nazrul Islam said filing of a case is underway and police are trying to nab the accused.





Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Narayanganj, in two days.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a youth from a canal in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.Deceased Rakib Hossain, 30, was the son of Akkas Ali of Fokpal Village in the municipality.Locals saw the body in the canal in Katagari area under Bhatgram Union at noon and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body about 1pm. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir said the body bore no injury marks.However, police are investigating into the incident, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 22, son of Osman, a resident of Bishnandi Village in the upazila. He stayed at his grandfather's home in Ulukandi Bepary Para Village of the upazila.Family sources said Saiful went out of the house to buy medicine for his sick mother. Since then, he had been missing. Later, locals spotted his throat-slit body on the roof of a local mosque at Gopaldi Bazaar in the afternoon.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Gopaldi Investigation Centre Inspector Azhar.Confirming the matter, Araihazar PS OC Nazrul Islam said filing of a case is underway and police are trying to nab the accused.