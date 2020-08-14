163 poor people get food items in two districts





DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Bangladesh Navy distributed food items among 70 flood-hit families in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

With the assistance of Bidyananda Foundation, the food items were distributed in Ward No. 7 and 8 under Bhabanipur Union and Ward No. 6 under Syedpur Union about 11am.

Bhola Navy Lieutenant Commander Yasir Chowdhury, and Bhabanipur Union Parishad (UP) Members Monirul Islam and Abdul Matin, among others, were present during the distribution.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Food items were distributed among 93 helpless women in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Under the Covid-19 Response Project, Women Associate for Revival and Initiative distributed the food items, including 40 kg of rice, 4.5 kg of lentils, 4.5 kg of mung bean, 4.5 kg of gram, and 4.5 litres of soya bean oil on the Kali Siddheshwari Temple premises in Dhamshreni Union at noon.

With the financing of Oxfam Bangladesh, Mahideb Jubo Samaj Kallyan Samity organised the programme.









Ulipur Upazila Parishad Chairman and General Secretary of Upazila Unit Awami League Freedom Fighter Golam Hossain Montu attended the programme as chief guest.





