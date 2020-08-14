

Syndicate active at Sreepur to make charcoal thru burning trees

The syndicate has set up burners to make charcoal. In the very face of the local administration, they are cutting and transporting trees from reserve forests.

Besides, black smoke is emitting from the burners which is damaging local environment.

In 2018, the administration destroyed these burners after conducting drives.

Locals said even some days back, several acres of reserve areas in Telihati, Taltoli and Saitalia villages under Sreepur Forest Division Range were surrounded by deep forest. For the last few days, the syndicate has been cutting trees from the forest. Though the administration knows the matter, they are not taking any step.

An ex-member of Telihati Union Parishad (UP) and local Awami League leader Joynal Hazari is allegedly leading the syndicate.

The incumbent UP Chairman Abdul Baten Sarker said Telihati Village does no longer hold the previous scenario. On the one hand, the syndicate is felling trees, and on the other hand, they are producing charcoal through burning the felled trees.

Abdul Kader of Saitalia Village said wild animals which were supposed to live in the reserve forest are hardly found.

The flames keep the locality hot from morning till late night. The darkness for black smoke engulfs localities. Most of the trees are dying, and wild animals are losing their habitats.

When various steps are being taken worldwide to fight the effects of climate change, it is a different practice here. The nature and the environment are being destroyed in public. An urgent remedy is required in this connection.

About the allegation, Joynal Hazari said, for a long time, most of the people in the village have been doing such business by setting up burners. He said he has just followed them.

"I don't know whether such business requires any approval. Meanwhile, I have to bribe the forest officials," he also said.

Upazila Forest Officer (Forest Ranger) Anisul Haque said, "It is illegal to set up such burners beside reserve forests. I will take measures after inquiry."

Assistant Director of Gazipur Environment Department Ashraf Uddin said they did not approve anybody to burn trees and make charcoal in such a way.

He assured that they will take steps to stop this illegal act.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Shamsul Arefin said, earlier on allegation of polluting environment, the burners were destroyed. If the burners are set up again, these will be destroyed.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Aug 13: After a long gap centring corona situation, a syndicate making charcoal through burning trees has become active again at Taltoli Village in Sreepur Upazila of the district.The syndicate has set up burners to make charcoal. In the very face of the local administration, they are cutting and transporting trees from reserve forests.Besides, black smoke is emitting from the burners which is damaging local environment.In 2018, the administration destroyed these burners after conducting drives.Locals said even some days back, several acres of reserve areas in Telihati, Taltoli and Saitalia villages under Sreepur Forest Division Range were surrounded by deep forest. For the last few days, the syndicate has been cutting trees from the forest. Though the administration knows the matter, they are not taking any step.An ex-member of Telihati Union Parishad (UP) and local Awami League leader Joynal Hazari is allegedly leading the syndicate.The incumbent UP Chairman Abdul Baten Sarker said Telihati Village does no longer hold the previous scenario. On the one hand, the syndicate is felling trees, and on the other hand, they are producing charcoal through burning the felled trees.Abdul Kader of Saitalia Village said wild animals which were supposed to live in the reserve forest are hardly found.The flames keep the locality hot from morning till late night. The darkness for black smoke engulfs localities. Most of the trees are dying, and wild animals are losing their habitats.When various steps are being taken worldwide to fight the effects of climate change, it is a different practice here. The nature and the environment are being destroyed in public. An urgent remedy is required in this connection.About the allegation, Joynal Hazari said, for a long time, most of the people in the village have been doing such business by setting up burners. He said he has just followed them."I don't know whether such business requires any approval. Meanwhile, I have to bribe the forest officials," he also said.Upazila Forest Officer (Forest Ranger) Anisul Haque said, "It is illegal to set up such burners beside reserve forests. I will take measures after inquiry."Assistant Director of Gazipur Environment Department Ashraf Uddin said they did not approve anybody to burn trees and make charcoal in such a way.He assured that they will take steps to stop this illegal act.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Shamsul Arefin said, earlier on allegation of polluting environment, the burners were destroyed. If the burners are set up again, these will be destroyed.