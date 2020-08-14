Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Countryside

85 more contract corona in 4 dists

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

At least 85 more people including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) were infected with coronavirus in four districts- Rangamati, Pirojpur, Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in three days.
RANGAMATI: PCR Lab of Rangamati General Hospital has published the test report for the first time, where eight more persons were found positive for the virus.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 722 in the district.
Rangamati Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Bipash Khisa confirmed the information on Thursday.
Health Department Corona Focal Person Mostafa Kamal said a total of 34 samples were sent to the PCR Lab of Rangamati General Hospital for the first time on Wednesday where eight persons were found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected, six persons are in Sadar and two in Kaptai upazilas.
PIROJPUR: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 816 here.  Confirming the information, CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki said the newly infected persons are Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Secretary Salma Rahman Happy and Union Parishad member Amir Hossain.
Among the total infected, 253 people are in Mathbaria, 223 in Sadar, 98 in Bhandaria, 85 in Nesarabad, 67 in Nazirpur, 65 in Kawkhali and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.
So far, a total of 501 people have been recovered from the virus where 13 died of it in the district.  
GOPALGANJ: Kashiani UNO of the district Rathindra Nath Roy has contracted coronavirus. Upzaila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Kaiyum Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Sample of the UNO was collected on August 9 as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent to a PCR lab for test.
He was found positive for the virus in the test result. UNO Rathindra is now in isolation at his residence and he is doing well, Dr Kaiyum added.
RAJSHAHI: Some 74 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,762 here.
Their samples were tested in the outpatient lab at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday.
A total of 279 samples were tested in two labs where 74 people were found positive for the virus.




RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous and Head of the Department of Microbiology at RMCH Professor Dr Bulbul Hasan confirmed the information.
Of the total infected, 1,891people have, so far, been recovered from the virus where 30 died of it in the district till Wednesday morning.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
104 families lead better life at Hathazari model villages
2 found dead in 2 dists
163 poor people get food items in two districts
Syndicate active at Sreepur to make charcoal thru burning trees
85 more contract corona in 4 dists
To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
18 detained on different charges in five districts


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft