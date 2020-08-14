85 more contract corona in 4 dists





RANGAMATI: PCR Lab of Rangamati General Hospital has published the test report for the first time, where eight more persons were found positive for the virus.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 722 in the district.

Rangamati Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Bipash Khisa confirmed the information on Thursday.

Health Department Corona Focal Person Mostafa Kamal said a total of 34 samples were sent to the PCR Lab of Rangamati General Hospital for the first time on Wednesday where eight persons were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, six persons are in Sadar and two in Kaptai upazilas.

PIROJPUR: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 816 here. Confirming the information, CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki said the newly infected persons are Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Secretary Salma Rahman Happy and Union Parishad member Amir Hossain.

Among the total infected, 253 people are in Mathbaria, 223 in Sadar, 98 in Bhandaria, 85 in Nesarabad, 67 in Nazirpur, 65 in Kawkhali and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.

So far, a total of 501 people have been recovered from the virus where 13 died of it in the district.

GOPALGANJ: Kashiani UNO of the district Rathindra Nath Roy has contracted coronavirus. Upzaila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Kaiyum Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Sample of the UNO was collected on August 9 as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent to a PCR lab for test.

He was found positive for the virus in the test result. UNO Rathindra is now in isolation at his residence and he is doing well, Dr Kaiyum added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 74 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,762 here.

Their samples were tested in the outpatient lab at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday.

A total of 279 samples were tested in two labs where 74 people were found positive for the virus.









RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous and Head of the Department of Microbiology at RMCH Professor Dr Bulbul Hasan confirmed the information.

Of the total infected, 1,891people have, so far, been recovered from the virus where 30 died of it in the district till Wednesday morning.



