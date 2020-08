45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman











To mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a doa mahfil was held at Nadwi Palace in Chattogram City on Wednesday, where lawmaker from Chattogram-15 Constituency Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi was chief guest. photo: observer