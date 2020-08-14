18 detained on different charges in five districts





KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two wildlife smugglers along with a gecko from Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

RAB-6, in a press release, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

The arrested are Ariful Islam alias Sagar, 42, son of Rustom Ali of Rupsha Strand Road in the city, and Milon Sheikh, 34, son of Abdur Rob Sheikh of Aruadanga Village in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat District.

On information, a team of RAB raided Katianagla Village under Gangarampur Union in the upazila about 4:30pm, and arrested them while they were selling the gecko.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed to RAB that they are the members of a wildlife smuggling syndicate and were involved in smuggling for long, the press release added.

A case was lodged with Batiaghata Police Station (PS) in this connection.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police arrested a youth under ICT Act from Sreepur Municipality area of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested is Anwar Hossain, convener of Bangladesh Nagarik Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, and the son of Sultan Uddin of Dakkhin Bhangnahati Village in the upazila.

One Sabuj Mia of Barami Village in the upazila lodged a case file against him with Sreepur PS on July 30.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Nazmul Haque said two persons were accused under ICT Act for spreading rumour in social media. Of them, police arrested Anwar, and another accused Tanvir went into hiding.

However, Anwar was sent to jail, the SI added.

JAMALPUR: Members of RAB detained three persons including a union Parishad (UP) member with arms in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Maniruzzaman alias Hitler, 38, member of Ward No. 8 under Doail UP, and his two associates Shamim, 25, and Mashiur Rahman, 28.

RAB sources, in a press release, said a team of elite force raided the UP member's house in Bhabanipur area at night and detained them.

An illegal foreign pistol, two bullets, two machetes, a passport and two mobile phone sets were recovered during the drive.

RAB-14 Acting Company Commander Sabuj Rana said Maniruzzaman is an accused in different cases. The arrested trio were handed over to Sarishabari police.

Doail UP Chairman Nasir Uddin Ratan said Moniruzzaman Hitler was a criminal and the terror of the area. No one dared to speak against him.

A case under Arms Act was filed with Sarishabari PS in this connection.

NETRAKONA: Police have detained a woman along with 63 NID cards in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Detained Kajal Akter, 40, is the wife of Abu Taher, of Nangalkot Upazila in Cumilla District.

Being informed by locals, police detained her from in front of Akhaura Temple area under Hogla Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Purbadhala PS Officer-in-Charge Towhidur Rahman said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Umme Kulsum, Social Welfare Officer Saiful Alam and Election Officer Farid Uddin were informed in this regard.

Farid Uddin Ahmed said legal action would be taken after interrogating the woman on Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 11 people on different charges in the city.

Among the arrestees, four had warrant, four were drug addicts and the rest three were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.









Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





