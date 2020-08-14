Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Two nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Two persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barishal and Bhola, on Tuesday.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 90 yaba tablets from Char Bahadurpur Kheya Ghat area in Muladi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
RAB-8, in a press release, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
The arrested person is Sumon Hawlader, 28, son of Md Hanif Hawlader of Kazirhat Madhabrai area in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.
RAB sources said on information, the elite force members conducted a drive in the said area and arrested Sumon with the yaba and cash Tk 12,100.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was lodged with Muladi Police Station (PS) in this connection.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a youth with 100 yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar Intersection area under Charbhuta Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Md Zahid, 28, son of late Jahangir Alam, a resident of Bakkarpur Union under Dularhat PS.
Police sources said on information, a team of police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Mir Khairul Kabir conducted a drive in Cox's Bazar Intersection area in the afternoon and arrested Zahid with yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.









