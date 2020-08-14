Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Countryside

Mosquito menace in Madaripur Town

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 13: Mosquito menace is vitiating the lives of Madaripur townies.
They complained the menace has been serious. The authorities are not taking necessary measures to curb it.
A local Mojibur Rahaman Murtoza of College Road area in the town said, his children have to study under mosquito net. Even in the daytime, he sprays aerosol or burns mosquito coil to keep the insects aloof.
Echoing him, a housewife Fatima Akhter said, the situation has become intolerable.
Another local Dr Md Altaf Hossain said, the municipalit authorities should immediately clean the breeding places, particularly drains and wetlands in the town, by spraying insecticides. Otherwise different mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue or malaria may break out in epidemic form.
Municipality Mayor Khalid Hossain Yead said, "We're spraying insecticides adequately. But it does not seem to be effective.”


