

Jute price fall feared in southern region

Last year, the growers sold per maund jute at Tk 2,000, and this year, they cultivated jute hoping to get more Tk 200 selling rate. But the price remained unchanged.

In fact, the sudden closure of the 25 state-owned jute mills amid corona has started impacting on the raw jute markets.

Already, the farmers of 11 districts in greater Barishal and Faridpur have harvested about 65 per cent jute. But the growers in Faridpur, Rajbari, Madaripur and Shariatpur have been in utter disarray due to the closure of the jute mills and flood.

Last year, about 46 metric tons of jute was produced from 2.21 lakh hectares of land in 11 southern districts. Per maund jute was sold between Tk 1,800 to 2,000.

This year the agriculture department targeted to bring 2.35 lakh ha of land under jute farming this season. Out of the lands, 2.21 lakh ha are in greater Faridpur and 14,000 ha in greater Barishal. In Faridpur, jute has been cultivated in about 2.19 lakh ha of land, and 15,000 ha in Barishal.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the production target of jute in the southern region is over 53 lakh MT. A big portion of the jute is produced in greater Faridpur.

As per the DAE, jute is produced in about 8 lakh ha of land in the country, and about 30 per cent of the total is grown in the southern region.

At present, the production cost of per maund jute is more than Tk 1,500. Growers said they need to sell per maund jute at Tk 2,200 for getting profits.

Though the private jute mills have started purchasing jute from different southern regions including Faridpur and Rajbari, but the growers are not satisfied with the price.

In Faridpur region, 13 out of the total 19 private jute mills are in operation.

There are five jute mills in Barishal region but these are unproductive due to lack of working capital and machinery disorders.

As per Agriculture Information Service, there are about 20 lakh jute growers in the country, but there are over 40 lakh people who depend on the jute sector. The contribution of the sector to the country's GPD is 0.26 per cent, but the contribution in agriculture sector is 1.14 per cent. About 80 lakh bales of jute are produced in the country annually.

The DAE sources said a total of 51 per cent jute, produced in the country, is used as raw material in local jute mills while 44 per cent is exported abroad.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country earned Tk 88 crore dollars by exporting jute and jute products in the last fiscal year, higher by about 8 per cent in the past year. After a long time, the export of jute goods surpassed the export volume of leather.

