Order less, cut food waste: Xi













"Operation empty plate" aims to overturn the ingrained cultural habit of ordering extra food for group meals.

Xi was quoted in state media this week as saying food waste is "shocking and distressing," adding it was "necessary to maintain crisis awareness regarding food security".

"This year's impact of the coronavirus pandemic has further sounded the alarm for us."

Regional catering groups responded to Xi's call by embracing a so-called "N-1 policy" -- urging groups of customers to order one dish fewer than the number of diners at a table. -AFP BEIJING, Aug 13: Chinese diners are being told to order less food as part of a campaign by President Xi Jinping to tackle waste and embrace thrift."Operation empty plate" aims to overturn the ingrained cultural habit of ordering extra food for group meals.Xi was quoted in state media this week as saying food waste is "shocking and distressing," adding it was "necessary to maintain crisis awareness regarding food security"."This year's impact of the coronavirus pandemic has further sounded the alarm for us."Regional catering groups responded to Xi's call by embracing a so-called "N-1 policy" -- urging groups of customers to order one dish fewer than the number of diners at a table. -AFP