Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:27 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Order less, cut food waste: Xi

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

BEIJING, Aug 13: Chinese diners are being told to order less food as part of a campaign by President Xi Jinping to tackle waste and embrace thrift.




"Operation empty plate" aims to overturn the ingrained cultural habit of ordering extra food for group meals.
Xi was quoted in state media this week as saying food waste is "shocking and distressing," adding it was "necessary to maintain crisis awareness regarding food security".  
"This year's impact of the coronavirus pandemic has further sounded the alarm for us."
Regional catering groups responded to Xi's call by embracing a so-called "N-1 policy" -- urging groups of customers to order one dish fewer than the number of diners at a table.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Order less, cut food waste: Xi
Pak army chief to visit KSA
Israel attacks, sanctions Gaza
‘Fantasy film’: New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim
Saudi King arrives in NEOM to ‘rest’ after surgery
Democracy movement ‘unacceptable’: Thai PM
Global warming makes tropical soils leak CO2: Study
HK can ‘never succeed’ under China rule: Trump


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft