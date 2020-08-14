Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Pak army chief to visit KSA

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13: Pakistan's army chief will visit Saudi Arabia this weekend, officials said, seeking to calm diplomatic strains over Kashmir as financial support for Islamabad hangs in the balance.
The two countries are traditionally close and Saudi Arabia in 2018 gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis.
But Riyadh is irked by criticism from Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has been lukewarm on the Kashmir territorial dispute, two senior military officials told Reuters, motivating General Qamar Javed Bajwa's planned fence-building visit on Sunday.




"Yes he is travelling," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told Reuters, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented."    -REUTERS


