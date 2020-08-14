Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:26 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Global warming makes tropical soils leak CO2: Study

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, Aug 13: Tropical forest soil warmed in experiments to levels consistent with end-of-century temperature projections released 55 percent more CO2 than control plots, exposing a previously underestimated source of greenhouse gas emissions, researchers reported Wednesday.
Before humanity began loading the atmosphere with carbon pollution by burning fossil fuels, the input and outflow of CO2 into soil - one key element in Earth's complex carbon cycle - remained roughly in balance. Gases emitted by deadwood and decaying leaves, in other words, were cancelled out by microorganisms that feed on such matter.
But climate change has begun to upset that balance, according to a new study, published in Nature.  "Carbon held in tropical soils is more sensitive to warming than previously recognised," lead author Andrew Nottingham, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh's School of Geosciences, told AFP.
"Even a small increase in respiration from tropical forest soils could have a large effect on atmospheric CO2 concentrations, with consequences for global climate."
The quantity of carbon cycling each year through soils worldwide is up to 10 times greater than human-generated greenhouse gas emissions.
Just a one-percent imbalance - with more carbon going out than in - "would equal about ten percent of global anthropogenic (manmade) carbon emissions," noted Eric Davidson, a researcher at the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Order less, cut food waste: Xi
Pak army chief to visit KSA
Israel attacks, sanctions Gaza
‘Fantasy film’: New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim
Saudi King arrives in NEOM to ‘rest’ after surgery
Democracy movement ‘unacceptable’: Thai PM
Global warming makes tropical soils leak CO2: Study
HK can ‘never succeed’ under China rule: Trump


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft