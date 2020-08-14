Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:26 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

HK can ‘never succeed’ under China rule: Trump

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

WASHINGTON, Aug 13: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Hong Kong's global financial centre will "go to hell" under tightened Chinese rule.
"Hong Kong can never succeed having China as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it," Trump told Fox Business news. "The Hong Kong markets will go to hell. Nobody's going to do business."
Trump announced in May that he was ending the special US trading relationship with Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing's clampdown on the previously largely autonomous territory.
Trump told Fox Business that the end to the special status meant that Hong Kong would lose its ability to attract business and serve as one of the world's chief financial hubs, along with New York and London.
Trump said he had approved of the longstanding relationship, which amounted to a "tremendous amount of money in the form of incentives to make Hong Kong free."
But "once China got aggressive and took it over, I took everything back. Everything's back now and it will fail," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Order less, cut food waste: Xi
Pak army chief to visit KSA
Israel attacks, sanctions Gaza
‘Fantasy film’: New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim
Saudi King arrives in NEOM to ‘rest’ after surgery
Democracy movement ‘unacceptable’: Thai PM
Global warming makes tropical soils leak CO2: Study
HK can ‘never succeed’ under China rule: Trump


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft