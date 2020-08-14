Video
JL leader, 2 others held with fake bank cheques

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

BOGURA, Aug 13: A team of Detective Branch in Bogura arrested three people including a local Jubo League leader along with fake cheque of Tk 1200 crore from Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district on Wednesday.
The arrestees are Md Rabbi Shakil alias DJ Shakil, 32,vice president of Tarash upazila JL unit and son Golam Mostafa, IT specialist Md Humayan Kabir, 28, son of Abdul Malek, of Kusumdi village in the upazila, and manager Md Harun Rashid, 26, son of Saidur Rahman, of Garikhetra village of Manda upazila in Naogaon.
A case was filed against them with Bogura Sadar police station on charge of fraudulence and another under the Digital Security Act, said Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, superintendent of Bogura Police at a press briefing around 12am.
Police said that that Rabbi Shakil is the chairman of two companies named Rishan International and International Bank Loan Service.
Police seized the cheque of TK worth Tk 1,201.72 crore, fake appointment letters of army, fake identity cards of various media outlets and equipment used for forgery from his office.     -UNB
According to Bogura District DB Police sources, Amanatullah Tareq, owner of Amayra Agrofarm in Bogura and Ashiq, owner of Ovi Agrofarm contacted them after seeing an advertisement of International Loan Service on their Facebook page.
DJ Shakil took Tk 14.35 lakh in the name of arranging them a bank loan of Tk 5 crore through commission. They were then mailed a letter of loan approval from the Department of Youth Development and scanned copies of two checques worth Tk 4.5 crore.     -UNB
But as they did not receive the original copies of cheques for a long time, they inquired about it and found the loan approval letters and the cheques fake.




Later, they informed the matter to police.
A police team led by DB police inspector Imran Mahmud Tuhin raided Shakil's office in Tarash at 5:00pm on Wednesday and arrested them, said the SP at the press conference.        UNB


