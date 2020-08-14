JL leader, 2 others held with fake bank cheques





The arrestees are Md Rabbi Shakil alias DJ Shakil, 32,vice president of Tarash upazila JL unit and son Golam Mostafa, IT specialist Md Humayan Kabir, 28, son of Abdul Malek, of Kusumdi village in the upazila, and manager Md Harun Rashid, 26, son of Saidur Rahman, of Garikhetra village of Manda upazila in Naogaon.

A case was filed against them with Bogura Sadar police station on charge of fraudulence and another under the Digital Security Act, said Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, superintendent of Bogura Police at a press briefing around 12am.

Police said that that Rabbi Shakil is the chairman of two companies named Rishan International and International Bank Loan Service.

Police seized the cheque of TK worth Tk 1,201.72 crore, fake appointment letters of army, fake identity cards of various media outlets and equipment used for forgery from his office. -UNB

According to Bogura District DB Police sources, Amanatullah Tareq, owner of Amayra Agrofarm in Bogura and Ashiq, owner of Ovi Agrofarm contacted them after seeing an advertisement of International Loan Service on their Facebook page.

DJ Shakil took Tk 14.35 lakh in the name of arranging them a bank loan of Tk 5 crore through commission. They were then mailed a letter of loan approval from the Department of Youth Development and scanned copies of two checques worth Tk 4.5 crore. -UNB

But as they did not receive the original copies of cheques for a long time, they inquired about it and found the loan approval letters and the cheques fake.









Later, they informed the matter to police.

A police team led by DB police inspector Imran Mahmud Tuhin raided Shakil's office in Tarash at 5:00pm on Wednesday and arrested them, said the SP at the press conference. UNB



