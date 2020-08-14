Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:26 AM
Chattogram City Corporation Administrator Khorshed Alam Sujan
Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 12
Chattogram City Corporation Administrator Khorshed Alam Sujan
Chattogram City Corporation Administrator Khorshed Alam Sujan speaking at a view exchange meeting with the CCC Revenue Department on Thursday. photo: observer
