Covid-19 cases rise to 15,558 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 15,558 in the district as 66 more new patients were reported positive after testing 475 samples at six Covid-19 laboratories here in the last 24 hours.Among the newly detected patients, 59 are from Chattogram city and seven from different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Thursday.The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,394 with the healing of 71 more people in the last 24 hours among the total infected persons in the district till 2:00pm yesterday, he said."The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.Among the total 15,558 coronavirus infected persons, 11,003 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,557 are residents of different upazilas of the district."Among the total infected persons, 5002 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,384 have recovered and 255 died while the rest 6,917 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said. -BSS