KUET announces programmes for National Mourning Day





Elaborate programmes have been taken centrally to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner, said a release issued here.

The programme includes hoisting the national flag at half-mast and waving the black flag at the administrative building, VC's residence and halls at the dawn of August 15.

Black batches will be held by the students, teachers and officials and tribute will be paid to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the campus at 10 am, added the release.

Also, an online discussion meeting) will be held at 11 am and a prayer mahfil will be held at the Central Jame Mosque of the University after Asr prayer. -BSS















Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has undertaken various programmes to commemorate the 45th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Greatest Bengali, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day-2020 to be observed on August 15.Elaborate programmes have been taken centrally to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner, said a release issued here.The programme includes hoisting the national flag at half-mast and waving the black flag at the administrative building, VC's residence and halls at the dawn of August 15.Black batches will be held by the students, teachers and officials and tribute will be paid to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the campus at 10 am, added the release.Also, an online discussion meeting) will be held at 11 am and a prayer mahfil will be held at the Central Jame Mosque of the University after Asr prayer. -BSS