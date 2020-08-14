Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:25 AM
latest
Home Sports

Messi's toughest task as Barca face to Bayern

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MADRID, AUG 13: Lionel Messi might never have been faced with a more daunting task at Barcelona than engineering a victory against Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Friday.
The only surviving former winners of European club football's greatest prize -- with five titles each -- meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz.
It is not often that Messi's Barcelona come into such a big European tie as the underdogs, but they have this time, with Quique Setien's team having lost out to Real Madrid in the Spanish title race while Bayern appeared flawless on the way to winning a German league and cup double.
Messi is now 33, yet Barcelona appear more reliant on him than ever.
He scored twice against Bayern in the quarter-finals in 2009 when Barcelona went on to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.
He hit four against Arsenal the following year and five against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 but on both occasions, Barca were favourites.
Messi also sank Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011 when his double in the first leg of the semi-final, including one of the finest goals the competition has ever seen, transcended a rivalry that had been dragged to its ugliest point.
And he was part of perhaps the tournament's greatest comeback, the 6-1 destruction of Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 after Barcelona lost 4-0 in the first leg of that last-16 tie.




Yet this time threatens to be different.
With Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann alongside him, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets behind him and Jordi Alba out wide, Messi should not be on his own.
Even in defence, Gerard Pique still has a claim to be the best defender in La Liga and Marc-Andre ter Stegen is among the most impressive goalkeepers in the world.
"Bayern are playing really well and are full of confidence but we have the weapons to beat them," Griezmann told Barca TV.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi's toughest task as Barca face to Bayern
Ozil tells Arsenal 'I'll decide when I go'
PSG break through Champions League glass ceiling
Neymar insists PSG always knew they could win
Pakistan's Abid and Azhar fight back as England slip-up in second Test
Badal Roy infected with Covid-19
Abahani to observe Sheikh Kamal's 45th death anniversary
Mumbai's 'Junior Dale Steyn' Karan Tiwari commits suicide


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft