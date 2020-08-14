Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:25 AM
Badal Roy infected with Covid-19

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

National awardee, former player of Bangladesh national football team and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Badol Roy infected with Covid-19, a BFF press release said today.
He is now receiving treatment at his own residence in Wari.
In a BFF message today, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees wishing for his early recovery.     -BSS


