Badal Roy infected with Covid-19

National awardee, former player of Bangladesh national football team and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Badol Roy infected with Covid-19, a BFF press release said today.

He is now receiving treatment at his own residence in Wari.

In a BFF message today, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees wishing for his early recovery. -BSS



