Abahani to observe Sheikh Kamal's 45th death anniversary





Abahani Ltd have chalked out a daylong programme to observe the day, an Abahani Ltd press release said today.

The programme of the club begins Friday midnight (12:01 am) with placing a wreath on his mural and a special munajat will be offered by the club directors, officials and the players for peace of his departed soul.

The club will be hoisted the national flag and club's flag half-mast and raise of black flag atop at the club premises as a mark of respect to the martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

The programmes also included Quran Khwani, food distribution among the poor and destitute after Zuhr prayers and special prayer will be held after Asr prayers at the club premises.

The club officials will also pay homage by placing wreaths at Sheikh Kamal's grave at Banani graveyard at 10am.

Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and a noted sports and cultural personality, was born at Tungipara village under the then Gopalganj subdivision in 1949.

After passing the SSC from Shahin School and HSC from Dhaka College, Sheikh Kamal obtained a BA (honours) degree from the Social Science Department of Dhaka University.

He was a student of the sitar playing department of 'Chhayanaut', one of the sources of education in the field of art, literature and culture of Bangladesh.









He was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also the founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra. -BSS





