Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:25 AM
Mumbai's 'Junior Dale Steyn' Karan Tiwari commits suicide

Two cricketers die within 24 hours in Maharashtra

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
BIPIN DANI

Two cities of Maharashtra-Mumbai and Pune- have lost two cricketers in last 24 hours.
Karan Tiwari, 27, who was known as 'junior Dale Steyn' in local cricket for his physique and similar bowling action to the South African, was found hanging from his ceiling fan in Western suburb of Mumbai here on Tuesday.
He is believed to have committed the suicide because he could not get break into any of the IPL teams.
"He was a very good bowler and had establsihed himself as a genuine fast bowler when he played for my club (Souvenir Cricket Club)", the MCA official Nadeem Memon, speaking to the reporter, said.
"He impressed us by taking four wickets in the very frst match".
Vinayak Samant, the coach is known to be his God father.
"I was helping him in his cricket and was trying to find a club for him to play. A month ago he telephoned to me and was enquiring about the job opportunity and I made to make him understand that he should not lose heart though it is difficult to get a job in the current global corona crisis. I also told him that the situation would improve and should continue to work hard".
"There are plenty of good cricketers but all are not getting opportunity to play".
"I had never imagined he would take such a drastic step", Vinayak Samant signed off.
Another shocker is Pune's Dhruv Kelavkar. The former Maharashtra 1st Class player passed away at the age of 53. "It is indeed sad, He had some pancreas problems and died on Wednesday morning", Abhijit Deshpande, the selector, said.









