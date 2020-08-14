Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:25 AM
latest
Home Sports

U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

The new batch of Under-19 has got new coaching staffs before starting their conditioning camp in BKSP.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however didn't bring up any change to the head coach post. Rather Sri Lankan Navid Newaz, who supervised Akbar Ali and company superbly to help clinch the ICC Under-19 World Cup this year, gets a new contract for further two years. Trainer Richard Stonier also got a new contract.
But the change came in the position of bowling and fielding coach while a post of batting coach is added. BCB appointed a star-studded coaching line up here as they focused on retaining the title in 2022 Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.
Former national opener Mehrab Hossain Opee, who was the manager of Akbar Ali and also a game development coach was appointed as batting coach.
Former national pacer Talha Jubair got a contract as a bowling coach, replacing Mahbub Ali Zaki while Mohammad Selim was appointed as fielding coach in the place of Faisal Hossain Decense.
"The likes of Zaki, Decense worked really nice but the board focused on increasing the number of the local coaches by giving them several responsibilities and therefore the changes came," said national game development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar.
The BCB has already announced a 45-member preliminary squad for the Under-19 Preliminary Squad, who will be on a four-week residential skill camp at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).
The cricketers will undergo COVID-19 tests from 15-19 August which will be followed by fitness training sessions. Skill training will commence from August 23 and will continue up to September 18. The preliminary squad will also play eight practice matches during the camp.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi's toughest task as Barca face to Bayern
Ozil tells Arsenal 'I'll decide when I go'
PSG break through Champions League glass ceiling
Neymar insists PSG always knew they could win
Pakistan's Abid and Azhar fight back as England slip-up in second Test
Badal Roy infected with Covid-19
Abahani to observe Sheikh Kamal's 45th death anniversary
Mumbai's 'Junior Dale Steyn' Karan Tiwari commits suicide


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft