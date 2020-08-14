U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however didn't bring up any change to the head coach post. Rather Sri Lankan Navid Newaz, who supervised Akbar Ali and company superbly to help clinch the ICC Under-19 World Cup this year, gets a new contract for further two years. Trainer Richard Stonier also got a new contract.

But the change came in the position of bowling and fielding coach while a post of batting coach is added. BCB appointed a star-studded coaching line up here as they focused on retaining the title in 2022 Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.

Former national opener Mehrab Hossain Opee, who was the manager of Akbar Ali and also a game development coach was appointed as batting coach.

Former national pacer Talha Jubair got a contract as a bowling coach, replacing Mahbub Ali Zaki while Mohammad Selim was appointed as fielding coach in the place of Faisal Hossain Decense.

"The likes of Zaki, Decense worked really nice but the board focused on increasing the number of the local coaches by giving them several responsibilities and therefore the changes came," said national game development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar.

The BCB has already announced a 45-member preliminary squad for the Under-19 Preliminary Squad, who will be on a four-week residential skill camp at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).

The cricketers will undergo COVID-19 tests from 15-19 August which will be followed by fitness training sessions. Skill training will commence from August 23 and will continue up to September 18. The preliminary squad will also play eight practice matches during the camp. -BSS















