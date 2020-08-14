Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:25 AM
Home Sports

Safety big issue, travelling early helpful: Soumya

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Sports Reporter

Soumya Sarkar speaks during the individual training at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka in the end of the last week of September and will play three Tests matches against hosts staring on October 24. Hard hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar is excited that Bangladesh is going to start action after a long gap.
"It's a great relief that we are going to start playing," said Soumya Sarkar to journalists on Thursday after individual training of the day at Mirpur. "While watching England's game, felt disappointed and thought when we shall start playing".
BCB made Covid-19 test and quarantine compulsory for players before travelling to Sri Lanka. Soumya thinks it necessary for player's wellbeing. He said, "Security is a big issue. The team is like a family to us. We all need to quarantine us to ensure our individual safety".
"We have to play the game according to the new rules of the game. Because, in case the virus comes in the body of anyone, it must affect others too," he clarified.
Tigers will travel one month before the action and will join a conditioning camp at Colombo. The left handed batsman thinks that it will provide players with scope to practice more and cope with conditions. "Travelling one month before the game will provide more chances to all players in the team to stay in practices. They will get enough time to cope with the conditions," he explained.
Bangladesh were whitewashed by the Lankans during their latest visit last year. Playing with the same side at same venues after long gap is surely a big challenge for Tigers. Soumya is aware of the states and urges to his teammates to play well. He said, "It's not a matter of participation in the game only; we have to perform individually and as a team".
Soumya married recently and due to outbreak he got enough time to spend with family. The southpaw said, "Things were enjoyable from all perspectives except the absence of cricket. Got enough time to spend with the family".
Soumya represented Bangladesh in 15 Tests, 55 ODIs and 50 T20i matches and amassed about 3,500 international runs and scalped 18 wickets.









