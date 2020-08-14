Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:24 AM
latest
Home Sports

Booters' health and safety come first: Day

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

Booters' health and safety come first: Day

Booters' health and safety come first: Day

Bangladesh national football team Head Coach Jamie Day is disappointed at the decision of match postponement yet believes that health and safety of the booters should come first.
The English man says, "The games have been cancelled and it is obviously disappointing. But I feel it's the right decision. The players' health and safety come first. We have to go forward with new plans. I look forward to 2021 where we'll have some really good games and make sure we're ready to win those games."
On Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) together with World football governing body FIFA postponed all the qualifying stage matches for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and Asian Cup 2023 in China due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Indicating at the Covid-19 situation in many countries, AFC said in a statement that they decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, which were originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November in 2020, would be rescheduled for the next year.
After the AFC decision, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) also postponed the training camp in Gazipur where attending 30 of the 36-booter preliminary squad of the national football team already began warm-up and fitness training.




.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi's toughest task as Barca face to Bayern
Ozil tells Arsenal 'I'll decide when I go'
PSG break through Champions League glass ceiling
Neymar insists PSG always knew they could win
Pakistan's Abid and Azhar fight back as England slip-up in second Test
Badal Roy infected with Covid-19
Abahani to observe Sheikh Kamal's 45th death anniversary
Mumbai's 'Junior Dale Steyn' Karan Tiwari commits suicide


Latest News
U-19 cricketers to start camp under new coaches
Efforts underway to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul
Poppy seeds worth Tk 30cr recovered at Mongla Port
Djokovic to play at US Open
Israel and UAE strike 'historic peace deal'
Feels good to be back to playing cricket: Soumya
Stone-laden wagon train from India stranded at Prabatipur for 3 days
Tamim set to begin individual training Sunday
Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control
Three boys killed in clash inside Jashore Child Development Centre
Most Read News
Digitization of reading
Arrest warrant against former CJ, 7 others in money laundering case
Bangladesh, a symbol of the peripheral economy!
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
Sabrina-Arif among 8 denied bail, indictment hearing Aug 20
Meerjady Sabrina Flora made Addl DG of Health
People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis
Vaccine nationalism can’t be a solution combating C-19
Regent scam: ACC quizzes former health DG for 2nd day
'Thousands have tried'  Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft