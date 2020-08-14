

Booters' health and safety come first: Day

The English man says, "The games have been cancelled and it is obviously disappointing. But I feel it's the right decision. The players' health and safety come first. We have to go forward with new plans. I look forward to 2021 where we'll have some really good games and make sure we're ready to win those games."

On Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) together with World football governing body FIFA postponed all the qualifying stage matches for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and Asian Cup 2023 in China due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Indicating at the Covid-19 situation in many countries, AFC said in a statement that they decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, which were originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November in 2020, would be rescheduled for the next year.

After the AFC decision, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) also postponed the training camp in Gazipur where attending 30 of the 36-booter preliminary squad of the national football team already began warm-up and fitness training.









.





Bangladesh national football team Head Coach Jamie Day is disappointed at the decision of match postponement yet believes that health and safety of the booters should come first.The English man says, "The games have been cancelled and it is obviously disappointing. But I feel it's the right decision. The players' health and safety come first. We have to go forward with new plans. I look forward to 2021 where we'll have some really good games and make sure we're ready to win those games."On Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) together with World football governing body FIFA postponed all the qualifying stage matches for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and Asian Cup 2023 in China due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.Indicating at the Covid-19 situation in many countries, AFC said in a statement that they decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, which were originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November in 2020, would be rescheduled for the next year.After the AFC decision, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) also postponed the training camp in Gazipur where attending 30 of the 36-booter preliminary squad of the national football team already began warm-up and fitness training.