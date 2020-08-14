Cost-cutting: Air India halves European network





"We have not flown to the five cities that have been removed from its EU network for almost two months now. As of now, we cannot say when flights to those places will be resumed," said the official. AI's nonstops from Delhi to Milan, Madrid, Vienna, Copenhagen and Stockholm using its Boeing 787 Dreamliners were the only direct flights on these routes and were popular with travellers in pre-pandemic times.









An airline spokesperson said: "In view of the COVID situation, (AI has) approved to close down these stations. (We will) immediate initiate action with regard to closure in consultation with local lawyers, and advise the time lines, by which the station will be closed." -TNN





NEW DELHI, Aug 12: Air India has cut its European footprint by half as a costcutting move. Five cities - Milan, Madrid, Vienna, Copenhagen and Stockholm - have been removed from AI's network as a cost-cutting move to survive the pandemic-induced severe downturn in travel. AI will now fly to London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Paris and Rome in EU and the UK, said an official."We have not flown to the five cities that have been removed from its EU network for almost two months now. As of now, we cannot say when flights to those places will be resumed," said the official. AI's nonstops from Delhi to Milan, Madrid, Vienna, Copenhagen and Stockholm using its Boeing 787 Dreamliners were the only direct flights on these routes and were popular with travellers in pre-pandemic times.An airline spokesperson said: "In view of the COVID situation, (AI has) approved to close down these stations. (We will) immediate initiate action with regard to closure in consultation with local lawyers, and advise the time lines, by which the station will be closed." -TNN