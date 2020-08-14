Video
Distressed women receive PM’s gift through Nagad

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Some 1,300 distressed women across the country have received gift from the government as a part of the celebration of 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib which the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has disbursed through 'Nagad' a digital financial service operator of the Directorate of Posts, according to press release.
The Primer disbursed the gift Tk 2,000 each to these distressed women of 64 districts in a function at Ganobhaban recently.
Country's fastest growing digital financial service 'Nagad' bears the full cost of sending donations and the cash out charge. In this case, each distressed woman has received Tk 35 in addition to her 'Nagad' account as a charge to cash out the sum.
JatiyoMohilaSangstha, a national women's organisation, under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has done all the work of determining and selecting the number of distressed women.
The entire 'Nagad' family is proud to be associated with such an impressive initiative on Bangamata's birthday celebration, said Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, managing director of the MFS provider. In the event State Minister for Ministry of Women and Children Affairs FazilatunNessa Indira MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs MeherAfrozChumki, former Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury MP and Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs KaziRowshan Akhter and others were present.
Earlier, the Prime Minister gave financial assistance of Tk 2,500 to 50 lakh families who lost their jobs due to Corona and out of which 17 lakh families received their grants through 'Nagad'. There is also a large portion of the cash out charges also carried by 'Nagad' at that time.
Moreover, 'Nagad' also reduces the cash-out charges to only Tk 6 for per thousand for five types of entrepreneurs and traders, which is less than one-third compared with the other players in the market, so that business can run their business at a relatively low cost even in times of crisis like Corona.


