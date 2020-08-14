Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020
City Bank approves 15pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Following the Board of Directors' recommendation, 15pc Cash dividend has been approved by the shareholders at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of City Bank was held on Thursday, through virtual platform, says a press release.
Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting.
Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled; Directors: Tabassum Kaiser, Savera H. Mahmood, Hossain Mehmood, Rajibul Huq Chowdhury etc.
Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and large number of shareholders and the Bank's senior officials also attended the meeting on virtual platform.
The Audited Financial Statements for the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019 were placed before the AGM and a number of Shareholders discussed the performance of the Bank. The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the Bank for the year 2019.




Total assets of the Bank as of 31 December, 2019 stood at Taka 35,468.90 crore compared to Taka 32,478.03 crore of 2018 registering a growth by Taka 2,990.87 crore or 9.21 per cent. Loans and Advances of the Bank stood at Taka 24,694.37 crore at the end of 2019, a growth of 6.72 per cent over Taka 23,139.15 crore at the end of 2018. The deposits grew by Taka 4,153.35 crore in 2019 from Taka 20,517.02 crore to Taka 24,670.37 crore showing a growth of 20.24 per cent In 2019. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Taka 247.16 crore compared to Taka 201.79 crore in 2018. During the year under review, earnings per share, attributable to shareholders, was Taka 2.43 compared to Taka 1.99 during the previous year.
The shareholders also asked various questions regarding the Bank's progress and performance, and these questions were answered in detail by the chairman.


