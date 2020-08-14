EXIM Bank's half yearly business development confce held





All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplace.

Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Sk. Bashirul Islam were also present in the programme.









Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed overall activities of the bank and chalk out the road map for achieving desired results for the rest of the year. He advised managers to discover new sectors of business and maintain the prescribed health guide in conducting banking.





EXIM Bank holds Half Yearly Business Development Conference 2020 recently for discussing bank's overall financial status in the first half of 2020 and business development for the rest of the year. The conference is conducted from the head office through the virtual platform. Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah was present as Chief Guest in the conference, says a press release.All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplace.Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Sk. Bashirul Islam were also present in the programme.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed overall activities of the bank and chalk out the road map for achieving desired results for the rest of the year. He advised managers to discover new sectors of business and maintain the prescribed health guide in conducting banking.