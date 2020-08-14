Video
Friday, 14 August, 2020, 12:24 AM
IBBL Rajshahi zone virtual business dev confce held

Published : Friday, 14 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Rajshai Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organiSed business development conference on virtual platform on Wednesday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests.
Presided over by Md. Kawsar ul Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Rajshahi Zone, all head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.
Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials are also addressed the conference.





